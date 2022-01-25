Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price fell 7.9% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Everbridge traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.22. 21,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,084,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.