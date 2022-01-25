Evercore ISI Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $30.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. StoneCo has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

