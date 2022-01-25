Evercore ISI Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $30.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.
Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. StoneCo has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
