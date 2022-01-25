Evercore ISI Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $40.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.
Shares of PAGS opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after purchasing an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.