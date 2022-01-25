Evercore ISI Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $40.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after purchasing an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.