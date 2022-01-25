Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $284.11 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.63 and a 1-year high of $294.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.05.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.