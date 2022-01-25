Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $89.23 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $89.23 million and $4.15 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.38 or 0.06596277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,321.00 or 0.99894958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,368 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

