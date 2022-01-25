EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Acquires $768,301.69 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 52,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $768,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. 192,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.45 million, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in EverQuote by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

