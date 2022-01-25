EverRise Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EverRise has a market capitalization of $62.88 million and $823,724.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00063301 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001173 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

