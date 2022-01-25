EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 6.3%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 11,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,645,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

