EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Cap Hits $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006424 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

