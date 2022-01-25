EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches One Day Volume of $245,049.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded flat against the dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

