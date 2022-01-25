Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 755,077 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.21.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.