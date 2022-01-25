Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 755,077 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

