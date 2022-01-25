Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.71. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 69,974 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

