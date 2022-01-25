Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.71. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 69,974 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.43%.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
