Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

