Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Down 6.4%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.90 and last traded at $69.90. Approximately 8,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,719,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

