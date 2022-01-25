Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Financial Survey

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

13.0% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IM Cannabis and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 308.58%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Exactus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 11.84 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -2.71 Exactus $2.07 million 162.08 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Exactus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

