Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 19491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

EXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Excellon Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The stock has a market cap of C$30.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$11.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

