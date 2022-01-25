Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 19491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

EXN has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Excellon Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark decreased their target price on Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.