ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $261,588.28 and $1,041.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006869 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000265 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.