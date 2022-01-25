Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expensify stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

EXFY opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

