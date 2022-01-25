Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $27.34

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $25.96. Expensify shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 2,694 shares traded.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expensify stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.33% of Expensify at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

