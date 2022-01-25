Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.16. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,233.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

