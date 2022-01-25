Exxon Mobil (XOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exxon Mobil stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.