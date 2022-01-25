F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.14. 1,254,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,201. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.81 and a 200 day moving average of $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.34.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

