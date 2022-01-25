Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Price Down 3%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s share price was down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 33,546,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 30,978,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Farmmi alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.