Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $348,185.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,367 shares of company stock worth $3,422,505. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

