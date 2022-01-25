Fear NFTs Tops One Day Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.99 or 0.06636437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.44 or 1.00219060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars.

