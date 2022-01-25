Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.81. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 4,250,847 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $970.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.