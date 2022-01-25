Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

