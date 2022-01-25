Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

