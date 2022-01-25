Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

