Financial Analysis: Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) & Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and Capstar Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Capstar Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.71%. Capstar Financial has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Capstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $435.68 million 4.44 $132.22 million $5.43 11.15 Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.52 $24.70 million $2.07 10.36

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 42.16% 13.54% 1.55% Capstar Financial 32.35% 13.45% 1.53%

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Capstar Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

