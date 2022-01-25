Financial Analysis: HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) vs. Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HemaCare and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HemaCare N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health 4.10% 35.74% 6.32%

HemaCare has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotera Health has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HemaCare and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.11%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than HemaCare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HemaCare and Sotera Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health $818.16 million 7.13 -$38.62 million $0.12 171.93

HemaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotera Health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats HemaCare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

