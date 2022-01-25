Financial Analysis: RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Karyopharm Therapeutics 1 3 3 0 2.29

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.71%. Given Karyopharm Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karyopharm Therapeutics is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,984.79% N/A -132.63% Karyopharm Therapeutics -173.81% -7,204.16% -73.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 394.76 -$1.52 million N/A N/A Karyopharm Therapeutics $108.08 million 6.00 -$196.27 million ($2.76) -3.11

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s compound, XPOVIO (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses, and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational

