Financial Analysis: Western Union (NYSE:WU) vs. ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD)

Western Union (NYSE:WU) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Union and ARTISTdirect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.84 billion 1.48 $744.30 million $1.98 9.02 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Union and ARTISTdirect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 4 6 2 0 1.83 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $22.09, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Western Union’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western Union is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 16.10% 311.01% 9.00% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Western Union beats ARTISTdirect on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

ARTISTdirect Company Profile

ARTISTdirect, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the provision of online music network. The firm also offers multi-media content, music news and information. Its network consists of music search engine and database containing information on artists, retail goods, ecommerce offerings a wide selection of artist merchandise and music. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

