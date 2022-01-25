Financial Survey: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) versus Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ESS Tech alerts:

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 323.59%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.19%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Microvast on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.