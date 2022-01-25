FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Shares Down 1.1%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.