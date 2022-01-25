FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $800.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars.

