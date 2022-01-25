FIO Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.25 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002252 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 805,926,778 coins and its circulating supply is 470,421,285 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

