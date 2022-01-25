Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 920.2% Higher Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 72.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $703,634.61 and $2,213.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 920.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00276696 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006484 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000910 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.58 or 0.01120843 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

