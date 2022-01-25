First Bauxite (CVE:FBX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Bauxite LLC (CVE:FBX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.04. First Bauxite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 132,400 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03.

First Bauxite Company Profile (CVE:FBX)

First Bauxite Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. It owns interests in the Bonasika mining license and Tarakuli-Canje permission for geological and geophysical survey. The company was formerly known as Academy Ventures Inc and changed its name to First Bauxite Corporation in December 2008.

