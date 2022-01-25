First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.07. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 31,830 shares traded.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $263.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.