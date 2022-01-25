First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 209,466 shares.The stock last traded at $25.98 and had previously closed at $26.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

