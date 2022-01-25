First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

First Horizon has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,623,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,042. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

