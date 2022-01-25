First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,566 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,717 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.