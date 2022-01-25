First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,112 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

