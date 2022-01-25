First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,720 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,931,000 after buying an additional 546,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

