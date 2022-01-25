First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,828,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

