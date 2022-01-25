First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 537,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $89.97 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

