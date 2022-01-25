First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,623 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Portland General Electric worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

