First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Upstart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock worth $342,568,854. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.20.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

